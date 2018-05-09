Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
  • LIVE UPDATES: Earthquake felt in Delhi as tremors rock Tajikistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan
Earthquake in Tajikistan LIVE UPDATES: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of north India. Meanwhile, USGS said the temblor was centered just across the border, in a remote part of Tajikistan.

Updated: May 9, 2018 5:13:42 pm
A low intensity earthquake hit parts of north India and Pakistan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan, sending people racing out of buildings in the two capitals. Tremors were also felt in parts of north India and Pakistan on Wednesday.

Highlights

17:10 (IST) 09 May 2018
No reports of loss of life or damage to property in Afghanistan

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said.

17:00 (IST) 09 May 2018
Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, officials said. The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said.

16:54 (IST) 09 May 2018
Tremors hit at a depth of 96 km, about 67 km south of the Afghan's provincial capital of Khorugh

The quake set buildings shaking in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor hit at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), about 67 km (42 miles) south of the provincial capital of Khorugh.

16:39 (IST) 09 May 2018
USGS says 6.2 magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck on Wednesday in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan, in its mountainous border region near Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey said.

16:38 (IST) 09 May 2018
USGS says 6.2 magnitude quake strikes near Tajikistan

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tajikistan, near Afghan border

16:34 (IST) 09 May 2018
Magnitude 6.1 quake hit Tajikistan
16:33 (IST) 09 May 2018
Quake shakes buildings in Kabul

According to Reuters, the earthquake shook buildings in Afghanistan capital Kabul.

