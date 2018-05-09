LIVE UPDATES: Earthquake felt in Delhi as tremors rock Tajikistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan, sending people racing out of buildings in the two capitals. Tremors were also felt in parts of north India and Pakistan on Wednesday.
Earthquake in Tajikistan LIVE UPDATES
Highlights
No reports of loss of life or damage to property in Afghanistan
Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi
Tremors of an earthquake that had its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Kazakhistan border region were felt in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, officials said. The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said.
Tremors hit at a depth of 96 km, about 67 km south of the Afghan's provincial capital of Khorugh
The quake set buildings shaking in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor hit at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), about 67 km (42 miles) south of the provincial capital of Khorugh.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck on Wednesday in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan, in its mountainous border region near Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey said.
Quake shakes buildings in Kabul
