Earthquake in Srinagar, termors felt in Delhi NCR

Tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Srinagar and the national capital New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, after an earthquake struck Afghanistan. USGS reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.1 and the epicentre was in the Hindukush region.
The tremors in the national capital region lasted for well over a minute. Reports from Srinagar said the tremors were intensive and people were seen coming out of their offices and homes soon after. Similar scenes were witnessed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and New Delhi.
Initial reports said Pakistan has also felt severe to moderate tremors during the said period. Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar were among cities which reportedly felt the tremors.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on:31-01-2018, 12:36:32 IST, Lat:37.4 N & Long: 69.6 E, Depth: 190 Km, Region: Afghanistan -Tajikistan Border pic.twitter.com/VY73cMCeIK
— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) January 31, 2018
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 31, 2018 at 1:09 pmTO WHOM MAY BE INTERESTED,THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BE RICH. SHIFA HOSPITAL SEEKS HEALTHY DONORS WE ARE GOING TO OFFER YOU (2CRORE) INTERESTED DONORS SHOULD CONTACT US VIA EMAIL (shifamedicalhealthcare ) THANKS AS WE AWAITS YOUR RESPONSE ,REGARDS DR BEN MORGAN, NUMBER. 917411951612 WHATSAPP NUMBER: 917411951612Reply