Earth day a day of gratitude to Mother Earth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Sources) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Sources)

On the occasion of the Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoped that awareness would be created about protecting nature and natural resources.

“EarthDay is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth & a day to reiterate our firm resolve to keep our planet clean & green,” he tweeted.

#EarthDay is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth & a day to reiterate our firm resolve to keep our planet clean & green. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“It is our duty to live in harmony with the plants, animals & birds we share the Earth with. We owe this to our future generations,” he added.

Modi referred to this year’s theme of ‘Environmental & Climate Literacy’ and hoped that it would help “create awareness on protecting nature & natural resources”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 5:52 pm