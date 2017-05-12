Ear to ear, a sound job for two decades now for this 50-yr-old

Babu Sheth, a 50-year-old man donning a bright red turban, sits on cardboard pieces spread on the sidewalk waiting for customers.

Sheth is a roadside ear-cleaner, a business he says, is dying in the country.

“The number of customers and ear-cleaners have reduced considerably in the recent years,” said Sheth who has been cleaning ears for the past 20 years.

He added that there are hardly any kaan saaf karnewallehs (those who clean ears) left in the city.

Coming from a small village in Karnataka, Sheth earns around Rs 300 a day by charging Rs 20 per customer and much of that money is sent to his family members who are engaged in farming back in the village.

“Customers are not that hard to find. Very often, they come to you,” said Sheth who begins his day at 10 am on the streets near the NCPA at Nariman Point and wraps up by 6 in the evening.

There are five-six ear-cleaners in and around the area.

“I came to Mumbai in 1984 and got engaged in construction work,” said Sheth. But he left it after five years to start out as an ear-cleaner.

“My father and a village friend taught me about it. But I wouldn’t want my children to do this. There is no progress here,” added Sheth, father of two sons aged 10 and 18 years.

Both his son’s study in government schools in their village.

With its roots going back to the Mughal era, ear-cleaning is commonly considered an unhygienic practice but Sheth denies any form of infection or injury among his customers.

Opposed to the use of earbuds, he carries a satchel around with a wad of cotton, pair of tweezers, a needle, a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and coconut oil.

These cost him a minimum of Rs 10-20 as he doesn’t change them frequently, only when he runs out.

“I don’t prefer earbuds. Using needles is much more convenient,’ said Sheth while cleaning the ears of a customer.

He applies locally-bought hydrogen peroxide on cotton, which acts as an antiseptic, before wrapping it in the needle and inserting it in the ear-hole of the customer.

“There is no specific spot for getting customers. I usually find them while roaming. I get around 15 customers on a daily basis,” added Sheth.

He said ear-cleaning is just some work he chose to do, it is not a profession for him.

His modest charges and easy availability has earned Sheth customers at Nariman Point and some have been regular for over the years.

“Ear cleaners provide effective cleaning at a low price,” said Hitesh Jain, a chartered accountant who comes to Sheth

every 15 days to get his ears cleaned.

Jain feels that Sheth’s cleaning is safer than using an earbud because there is no risk of the bud getting stuck inside the ear.

“The ear-cleaner can look inside your ear. Since we cannot look inside our own ears, we may not be able to clean it as well as he does,” said Jain.

Newton, another customer of Sheth who works in the maintenance department of a leading hotel in the area, said: “He sits near my workplace. I find it very accessible and convenient.”

Many of Sheth’s loyal customers who have been coming to him for around 10 years are from offices in and around Nariman Point.

