Eager to woo Dalits, BJP looks at Bhim Army’s success keenly

SUNDAY’S SUCCESSFUL rally in the national capital by Bhim Army, an organisation of Dalits, has attracted the attention of the BJP, which is working out various strategies to secure the support of the community. Stating that the rally could give a boost to other Dalit uprisings across the country, some party leaders admitted its threat prospects for the party and said that the BJP will handle the situation “ideologically.” BJP leaders see Bhim Army as an outfit that is trying to take the space vacated by Bahujan Samaj Party, which was found considerably weakened in recent

elections.

“One cannot see any such development as isolated these days, so the party is observing them closely,” a BJP leader said.

“Public rallies and outbursts against the BJP and its ideology could inspire or influence other groups also.”

Stating that Bhim Army’s agitation is similar to earlier agitations in Gujarat against self-proclaimed cow vigilantes and in Maharashtra, where Marathas carried out a huge silent protest on the reservation issue, the leader said, “We cannot ignore it.”

Bhim Army’s rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday had attracted thousands of people. They were protesting against the recent caste violence between members of Thakur and Dalit communities in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhim Army claims the police are picking out Dalits and are oblivious to alleged atrocities by people from upper castes. Besides Chandrashekhar, the founder of Bhim Army, among others who addressed the rally was Jignesh Mevani, who assumed a leadership role in the Dalit movement in Gujarat following the incident of flogging of Dalits in Una.

Bizay Sonkar Shastri, BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, said, “Bhim Army is a socially regressive organisation — it asks people who failed Class X to join them. Besides, their protests are sponsored by outsiders.”

Shastri, a former MP, claimed that Christian missionaries have been “eyeing” the Dalit community for the last 175 years. “Several books — including G W Briggs’ The Chamars — give evidence that Christian missionaries had urged Jatavs (a Dalit sub-caste) to join them, as they were ignored by the Hindus.”

Claiming that many leaders have used the “same tactics” to retain support of Dalits, Shastri said, “Now Bhim Army is also sponsored by outsiders.”

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told The Indian Express, “There are attempts from outside against the BJP’s successful attempts to consolidate different support base. Other parties and groups are worried (as) BJP has been earning the trust of a new base, and other forces will try to destabilise it. But BJP has its own way of handling it (Bhim Army’s popularity). It has to be an ideological solution, otherwise it will not be sustainable – the BJP will do everything to retain its Dalit support base.”

BJP leaders said support of Dalits is crucial for the party. “No party can be a national party without the support of Dalits. BJP has its own way of handling the issue,” a party leader added. With Assembly elections coming up in Gujarat later this year and in Karnataka next year, Dalits votes are crucial for the BJP.

Party leaders fear that Dalit agitation in Gujarat, triggered by the incident of flogging of Dalit youths in Una but which was defused by the BJP leadership within a month, can be rekindled by the Bhim Army’s protests, and has the potential to damage the party’s prospects in the state.

More Dalit protests on the lines of Bhim Army agitation could be bad news for the BJP’s political and electoral ambitions in South India too. Dalit votes are crucial in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka, the party is looking at splitting Dalit votes that have been going to the Congress. As part of a 36-day campaign launched by the party’s Karnataka unit, its leaders will visit Dalit villages and highlight initiatives taken by the Modi government.

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa’s gesture of having lunch at a Dalit leader’s residence, however, turned controversial after it was alleged that his food was brought from a hotel.

With an aim to expand its traditional support base, the BJP had initiated several attempts in the last few years. In Chhattisgarh, where the Congress has had a significant hold over the tribal votes, the BJP had deployed Buddhist priests to gain Dalit votes in 2013 elections and won nine of 10 reserved seats.

Before this year’s UP polls, the party had organised Dhamma Chetna Yatra from April to October 2016, in which Buddhist monks travelled across the state praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and visited Dalit localities across the state.

“Besides, the government has launched several programs to appropriate B R Ambedkar. The Prime Minister held a rally at Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, and (MP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan adopted a village there,” the BJP leader pointed out. “The party has (also) announced special reach-out programmes during the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar.”

Stating that the BJP will continue such measures, the leader said, “Our ways will not be like that of the Congress. Our leaders will dine at Dalit bastis and the organisation will follow up the developments. We will not leave the scenes after photo-shoots. Our main focus will be on building a sustainable support base.”

