EAC-PM suggests incentives to states for skill development, more employment

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), in its second meeting on Friday, outlined a “road map for stepping up skill development, job creation, enhanced resource investment in the social sector including for health and education and for boosting infrastructure financing,” it said in a statement.

The EAC-PM, chaired by Niti Aayog Member Bibek Debroy, formulated recommendations to guide the evolving framework for the 15th Finance Commission, including the incentivisation of states for achieving health, education and social inclusion outcomes. The Council is also evolving the design of a new Economy Tracking Monitor, linking economic growth indicators with social indicators.

“Improvements needed in National Accounts and innovative steps for unlocking the growth, exports and employment potential of growth drivers were also deliberated upon – including through transformation of India’s Gold Market,” the Council said.

Presentations by experts were made to the Council on key themes. He underlined the need for infrastructure financing to be accorded high priority.

The Council meeting was attended by members Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal, Shamika Ravi and member secretary and Principal Adviser NITI Aayog Ratan P Watal. During the meeting, NITI Aayog member Vinod K Paul highlighted strategies for achieving Swastha Bharat by 2022.

The unique feature of the EAC “is turning out to be its ability to link economic growth with social aspects, with greater last mile connectivity,” the Council said. “Its value addition as an independent institutional mechanism for providing informed advice to the Prime Minister is increasingly being recognized, with focused time bound recommendations to move from policy to practice, benefiting from consultation with a wide spectrum of experts and stakeholders,” it said.

In its first meeting last month, the EAC-PM had stressed the need to “accelerate economic growth and employment over the next six months” and identified 10 areas on which it will prepare reports and make recommendations to the government over the next few months.

