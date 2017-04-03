‘E-vetting’ of replies implemented in Haryana police department

The ambitious ‘e-vetting’ system of replies to be filed in the court has been implemented in the Haryana police department with effect from today. “Now, police officials will no more be required to make frequent rounds of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with filing of replies in court cases,” state Deputy Advocate General, Himmat Singh said here today.

The e-vetting system has been designed to allow officials concerned to get their replies or affidavits filed on time. The online system would cut down on unnecessary delays in vetting of replies, he said.

Singh, who is also the Nodal Officer for the e-vetting project, informed that a meeting was held with all Deputy Superintendents of Police in which user ID and password was given to them.

“With this, a police personnel can upload reply online from their respective offices to the AG office which would be vetted by law officers and filed in court,” he said.

The e-vetting system, jointly developed by the AG office and the NIC, is cost effective and time saving. It will soon be implemented in other departments too, Singh said.

It will save about Rs 1 crore every year as over 21,000 police personnel will not have to make visits of the AG office for getting replies vetted, he said.

In the first phase, the e-vetting system has been implemented in the police department. The civil secretariat would be included in the second phase and other departments later on, the Deputy Advocate General said.

There are about 40,000 cases of the police department in the court. Also, about one lakh civil cases are in the court and it is very difficult to monitor all these cases, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now