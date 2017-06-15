‘Don’t make it a controversy, not disappointed’: Sreedharan on his name missing from Kochi Metro event

A day after news emerged that ‘Metro Man’ E. Sreedharan’s name was not on the list of dignitaries who will be on the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kochi Metro, Sreedharan sought to downplay the incident on Thursday saying he was not disappointed and that security of the Prime Minister is important. In a statement to news agency ANI, Sreedharan said, “Don’t make it into a controversy. Security of PM is important, must follow what security agency says. I am not disappointed.”
The Kerala government on Wednesday had sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office urging it to reconsider the decision and include him among the guests. Sreedharan is principal adviser to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which completed the project in four years. News of his name missing from the list of dignitaries to be present on the dais with the Prime Minister sparked a controversy in Kerala, where the project has been riding on the image of the ‘Metro Man’, as Sreedharan is popularly called. Also read: E Sreedharan’s name missing from list of dignitaries for Kochi Metro inauguration, Kerala writes to PMO
The programme, which was cleared by PMO, also did not include names of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and local legislator P T Thomas among guests on the dais. The state government had reportedly sent a list of 17 people who it wanted to share the dais with PM Modi. Some names included Sreedharan, Chennithala, Thomas and Chief Secretary Nailin Netto, among others.
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:48 pmSo this is how everyone everywhere is supposed to act/respond to the new dispensation inspite of glaring issues to the contrary... Well ath venaarno saaare, we can understand your graciousness but Pinrayi was much more respectful to you in this matter than others. Elaaam politics alle. Sherri NP. Shrugs.Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:45 pmIt takes a 'Metro Man' Sridharan to be so humble. Salute to you Sir.Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:45 pmWhy is the PM invited in Kerala? Did they not poke fun during UPA regime that congress PM wastes time and resource to attend such inauguration ceremonies country wide? Which is actually true!Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:39 pmSreedharn has done much more for us public than any politician crook who only steal our moneyReply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:36 pmNo surprise BJP wants to enter Kerala by hook or by crook."Sab ka saath sab ka vikaas" .BJP should not talk about this slogan.PM's Office have hurt the feelings of Kerala people by not inviting Shri.Sreedharan, LOP, and P.T.Thomas .Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:57 pmThe list which was given by the Kerala Government was without Mr. Sridharan's name, then how can you blame the PM's office. Come on lol.Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:27 pmDear IE, please do not stoop such shameful levels of journalism. Sreedharan is a confirmed guest at this function. The issue is regarding who is sitting on the stage. Your headline suggests something else...Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:24 pmThis shows the greatness of Metro man. Salute to you, SirReply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:14 pmIf they can abuse Gandhi Ji don't expect more from them.Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 1:58 pmCPM is responsible for this. They gave the list without Mr. Sridharan's name.Reply
