E-rickshaw driver murder: One arrested, juvenile appehended

Police have arrested one person and apprehended a juvenile in connection to the case. (Source: ANI) Police have arrested one person and apprehended a juvenile in connection to the case. (Source: ANI)

On Saturday, a 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death after he stopped two people from urinating in public in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. Police said that the victim, Ravindra Kumar had objected to the men urinating outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station and asked them to use the public restroom which was barely five metres away. According to police, the men took offence to this and came back seven hours later with 20 men and assaulted him.

Delhi: 2 people, including one juvenile, apprehended by Police in connection with lynching of an E-rickshaw driver. pic.twitter.com/AGlZi91HjJ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

On Monday, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu visited the family of the deceased e-rickshaw driver. The Urban Development Minister also gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family of the driver as compensation. Meanwhile, the Delhi government also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of e-rickshaw driver.

Naidu had earlier on Monday tweeted, “Sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat.” He also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asked him to take “strongest action possible” against the culprits.

According to eyewitness, the two persons, reportedly students of Delhi University, were drunk. CCTV footage, which was later handed over to police, showed the two purchasing liquor from a shop and drinking near it.

