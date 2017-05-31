Latest News
  • E-rickshaw driver murder: One arrested, juvenile appehended

A 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death after he stopped two people from urinating in public in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area Saturday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2017 5:06 pm
Police have arrested one person and apprehended a juvenile in connection to the case.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death after he stopped two people from urinating in public in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. Police said that the victim, Ravindra Kumar had objected to the men urinating outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station and asked them to use the public restroom which was barely five metres away. According to police, the men took offence to this and came back seven hours later with 20 men and assaulted him.

On Monday, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu visited the family of the deceased e-rickshaw driver. The Urban Development Minister also gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family of the driver as compensation. Meanwhile, the Delhi government also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of e-rickshaw driver.

Naidu had earlier on Monday tweeted, “Sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat.” He also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asked him to take “strongest action possible” against the culprits.

According to eyewitness, the two persons, reportedly students of Delhi University, were drunk. CCTV footage, which was later handed over to police, showed the two purchasing liquor from a shop and drinking near it.

  1. C
    Champa Bai
    May 31, 2017 at 5:27 pm
    why the names of arrested not mentioned?????r they from religion of peace
    Reply
    1. M
      MANOJ SHARMA
      May 31, 2017 at 5:26 pm
      Rs 50,000 by Central Minister is an insult to human life.... Being A riksha puller does his life cost that much...
      Reply
      1. I
        IslamForFoools
        May 31, 2017 at 4:24 pm
        Why no name of the murderer published? Does he belong to is called minority community and as usual evil medi atrying to protect him because of his religion? Evil evil evil media
        Reply

