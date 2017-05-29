E-rickshaw driver killing: Delhi govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for victim’s family

Kumar came home for lunch but did not tell anyone about the altercation, his father said. (Source: Abhishek Angad) Kumar came home for lunch but did not tell anyone about the altercation, his father said. (Source: Abhishek Angad)

The Delhi government today announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the e-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly beaten to death by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who announced the compensation for Ravinder’s kin, said the amount will be provided from the LG-CM’s relief fund.

A senior government official said the deputy chief minister spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal before approving the compensation amount. Sisodia has expressed grief at the brutal incident in which the 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in North Delhi on Saturday.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder, objected, police said. The duo told Ravinder that they would get back at him later, and left the place in another e-rickshaw. They got off near Kirori Mal College.

Around 8 PM, the duo, along with 10 others, returned to the metro station and attacked Ravinder. Another e-rickshaw driver, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted. Ravinder was rushed to a hospital where he died.

