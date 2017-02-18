News Bulletin at 10 pm: Palaniswami wins trust vote, GST Compensation Law draft approved by GST Council, Kerala CM assures action in abduction case of Maayalam actress

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers at Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers at Jayalalithaa’s shrine at Marina beach after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu floor test: Chief Minister E Palaniswami wins trust vote, will retain power

Edappadi Palaniswami, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, won the trust vote in the Assembly where 122 MLAs voted for him, while 11 voted for O Panneerselvam. Palaniswami, who belongs to VK Sasikala’s faction of the party, became the second party leader to become the chief minister of the state after the demise of J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year. Prior to this, the state witnessed a tussle between Panneerselvam and Sasikala over the post after former claimed that he was forced to resign from the position and was ready to withdraw his resignation if the public demanded. However, Sasikala’s conviction in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court blocked her chances. Click here to read more

Legally vetted draft of GST Compensation Law approved by GST Council: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cleared the law for compensating states for loss of revenue from GST implementation with the next meeting scheduled for March 4 and 5. The Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday it is essential that enabling laws for GST are passed in second half of Budget Session to ensure its rollout from July 1. The model GST law provides a common draft of CGST Act, SGST Act. Besides, there is an IGST law and Compensation law. Officials said that the government is keen to pass benefit of lower taxes to consumers and so an anti-profiteering measure has been incorporated in the draft law. Click here to read more

Kerala CM Vijayan assures strict action in alleged abduction case of Malayalam actress

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reacted strongly to the alleged abduction and molestation of a popular Malayalam actress on Friday night in Kochi and said strict action will be taken against the attackers. The actress was abducted near Nedumbassery Airport on Friday night by some men who had forced their way into her car and misbehaved with her. According to police sources, the driver of the actress has been taken into custody as he is also suspected to be a part of the plot. A case has been filed under relevant section for kidnap, outraging modesty, intimidating and taking photographs without permission. Click here to read more

Russia seeks ‘post-West’ order as US vows loyalty to allies

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday. (Source: REUTERS) Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday. (Source: REUTERS)

Russia on Saturday called for an end to an outdated world order dominated by the West, even as US Vice President Mike Pence pledged Washington’s “unwavering” commitment to its transatlantic allies in NATO. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov laid out a diametrically opposed global vision and offered “pragmatic” ties with the United States, just hours after Pence vowed to stand with Europe to rein in a resurgent Moscow. Moscow has been impatiently waiting for US President Donald Trump to make good on his pledge to improve ties which plunged to a post-Cold War low as Barack Obama slapped on sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and Russia’s alleged meddling in Trump’s election. Click here to read more

UP election 2017: For some in Yadav heartland, Akhilesh Yadav might as well be CM of Saifai

The state highway that passes by Saifai and connects Etawah to Mainpuri (Photo: Vishnu Varma) The state highway that passes by Saifai and connects Etawah to Mainpuri (Photo: Vishnu Varma)

While Etawah has remained the Yadav parivar’s solid fortress over the years thanks to cleverly nurtured caste-based vote banks and the delivery of basic bijli-paani facilities, Saifai undoubtedly has reaped the largesse that the SP gave in its multiple terms in power. The current Akhilesh administration in 2015 had sanctioned Rs 700 crore for Saifai that included funds to build an international cricket stadium for a seating capacity of 40,000 people, a swimming pool and an astroturf for hockey. Click here to read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd