E-governance through mobile, Smart Villages: Kerala’s draft IT policy in the open

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the draft Information Technology policy framework in the Assembly and opened it up to the public and experts for debate. The policy’s aims include making use of digital technology for overall progress in the state, efficient delivery of government services and attracting investments in the information technology sector.

The government noted that over 90 per cent of Keralites have been enrolled in the Aadhaar card programmes.

The policy has been further divided into eight sub-policies: Electronic Governance policy, Industry Facilitation policy, Digital Inclusion Guidelines, FOSS policy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Policy, Digital Capacity Building Policy, Digital Procurement policy, Cyber security and Disaster Recovery Guidelines. Creating single portal for citizen interactions, making government services online, enabling mobile services for ease of access to e-governance services and creating ‘Smart Villages/Panchayats.’

The IT policy comes days after the state finance minister in his budget speech said that internet connections would be made available free of cost for 20 lakh poor families and at concessional rates for others. In doing so, the government would ensure access to internet services the right of every citizen in the state, FM Thomas Isaac said. An optical fibre network known as K-Fon would be set up that will run parallel to the state electricity board network. Rs 1,000 crores would be the capital investment for the project and would be aimed to be completed in one-and-a-half years.

Read the story in Malayalam here

