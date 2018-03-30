E-bidding of liquor vends: Haryana rakes in Rs 123 cr more

According to a spokesman of the excise and taxation department in the first round, where “cartelisation was suspected”, the department received a cumulative bid amount of Rs 663.69 crore in respect of these 42 zones. (Representational) According to a spokesman of the excise and taxation department in the first round, where “cartelisation was suspected”, the department received a cumulative bid amount of Rs 663.69 crore in respect of these 42 zones. (Representational)

THE HARYANA government has earned revenue of Rs 123.42 crore by conducting fresh e-bidding of liquor vends in 42 zones, a spokesman said Thursday.

The government decided to go in for fresh e-bidding of liquor vends in 42 zones, for three revenue districts of Faridabad, Gurgaon (East) and Gurgaon (West), where it suspected, “cartelisation had come in the way of realisation of their true revenue potential, has paid rich dividends,” officials said.

According to a spokesman of the excise and taxation department in the first round, where “cartelisation was suspected”, the department received a cumulative bid amount of Rs 663.69 crore in respect of these 42 zones. “But during the fresh e-bidding held subsequently on 27.03.2018 and 28.03.2018 for these zones, the department received a cumulative bid amount of Rs 787.11 crore, adding a whopping sum of Rs 123.42 crore to the government kitty,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

