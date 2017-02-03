E Ahamed’s death: Venugopal gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, alleging unethical approach by the RML Hospital and government towards former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E Ahamed and his family. In his adjournment motion, Venugopal said, “The unethical approach from the hospital officials and the government towards veteran parliamentarian Shri E Ahamed and his family members during his last hours has created anguish and concern among the people in the country, the same owes an explanation from the Government and an impartial investigation.”

WATCH VIDEO | Congress Leader K C Venugopal Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha Over E Ahamed’s Death

Despite the opposition’s call for postponement of the Union Budget for a day as a respect to the departed soul, the government went ahead and presented it in Parliament. Earlier, Ahamed’s family had lashed out at the administration of the RML Hospital where the veteran leader was admitted for not being allowed to meet him or even consulted regarding his medical procedures.

The funeral of Ahamed, who died in the early hours of Wednesday in Delhi following a cardiac arrest, was held in his native city Kannur, Kerala, on Thursday.