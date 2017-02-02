E Ahamed was go-to man on West Asian affairs

E Ahamed. (File Photo) E Ahamed. (File Photo)

Edappakath Ahamed, 78, never faced any major controversy in his political life. But his death on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest triggered one as the Congress accused the BJP government of delaying the announcement of his demise to save the budget day. Ahamed never believed in dramatic political language; his was of action and diplomacy. But his end witnessed dramatic scenes with his children having to seek assistance from Congress top brass as well as police to get permission to see him at hospital after he collapsed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Ahamed’s death ended his almost 50-year political career that began in 1967 when he became an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA in Kerala. He came into his own in July 2004 when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh relied on Ahamed’s wide network in West Asia to rescue three Indian hostages in Iraq.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that Ahamed served the nation with great diligence while citing his role in “deepening India’s ties with West Asia”. Ahamed helped India strengthen ties with Muslim countries during his tenure as Minister of State for External Affairs. He enjoyed friendship with royal families in West Asia and was invited many times to participate in the Holy Ka’ba washing ceremony.

He was the go-to man for Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh to deal with the region. Congress leader Vayalar Ravi recalled how Indira would even rope in Ahamed to sort out issues in Kerala Congress and the coalition her party led there.

Back home in Kerala, Ahamed was both a Muslim leader and champion of secularism. Many political observers saw him as a bulwark against political Islam. Ahamed played a significant role in keeping the IUML away from minority communalism despite pressures following the Babri Masjid demolition.

“He was the face of moderate Muslims at the national level,” said N K Premachandran, an MP from Kerala. He was one of the Muslim leaders, who represented India at the UN to counter Pakistan’s claims over Kashmir.

A five-time assembly and seven-time Parliament member, Ahamed had an unbeaten electoral record. He belonged to a trader family in North Kerala’s Kannur, where he was one of the founders of IUML’s Muslim Students Federation.

Ahamed was instrumental in the growth of India’s first and largest electronic public sector corporation, Keltron, during his stint as Kerala industries minister. He practised as a lawyer before plunging into politics.