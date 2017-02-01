E. Ahamed ‘served his country with honour and dedication’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Expressing grief over the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E. Ahamed, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the former as a veteran parliamentarian, who served the nation with great honour and dedication. Gandhi tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri E Ahamed. A veteran parliamentarian and a valued colleague, he served his country with honour and dedication.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief,” he added. Echoing similar emotions, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described the late IUML MP as a ‘dedicated social worker’ and a ‘remarkable human being’.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Sh E Ahamed.He was a dedicated social worker, an able administrator and a remarkable human being,” he said. The mortal remains of Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Parliament yesterday, will be taken to his residence here so the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.

The senior leader was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during President Pranab Mukherje’s address to both Houses on Tuesday.