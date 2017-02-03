E Ahamed died ‘much earlier’, alleges Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad said Congress has information that former Union Minister Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” before it was formally declared. (File Photo) Ghulam Nabi Azad said Congress has information that former Union Minister Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” before it was formally declared. (File Photo)

AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday demanded discussion in Parliament alleging IUML leader E Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” then declared at RML hospital but the government wanted to keep the body there until the Union budget was presented. Speaking to reporters at Parliament premises, Azad said Congress has information that former Union Minister Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” before it was formally declared.

He also accused the government of keeping the body at the hospital for it wanted to go ahead with presenting Union Budget on February 1 despite opposition parties demanding its postponement. “We will definitely want discussion on the way the body of Ahamed was kept there (at RML hospital). Our information is that his death happened much earlier (before it was declared).

“But the government wanted to keep the body there until the budget was presented and nobody was allowed to meet,” he said. The Azad’s remark comes after Congress MP K C Venugopal today reportedly gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, accusing the hospital and Centre of unethical approach towards Ahamed and his kin. Former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. His funeral took place yesterday in his home state Kerala.