DySP Mohammad Ayub lynching case: J&K court grants judicial remand to 12 accused

J&K court on Thursday granted judicial remand to 12 persons who have been accused by the police into the lynching of DySP, Mohammad Ayub Pandit last month. Earlier, the court had sent three persons to Central jail on judicial remand.In connection with the lynching of a police officer, the police had arrested 15 persons from different parts of the city.

Today police produced 12 people before Sub Registrar, Sayam and sought police remand for all the accused. The court after hearing the arguments of counsel for the accused and the Prosecuting Officer granted judicial remand of the accused till next date of hearing that has been fixed on August 2. The Prosecuting Officer had sought police remand for all the accused.

The Court also directed jail superintendent Srinagar Central Jail to ensure proper medical facilities to one of the accused, Musavir who had bullet injuries and also directed the jail authorities to get him examined by a specialist doctor.Police had detained 15 people in connection with the killing of DySP Pandit who was lynched on Shab-e-Qadr in the premises of city’s old Grand Mosque – Jamia Masjid.

Soon after the killing of DySp, police had constituted a high-level team of officials to investigate the case. The police arrested three people who were injured when DySP had opened fire from his service revolver while being chased by a big mob. The police had managed to get names of 15 people who were among the crowd that attacked DySP with stones, iron rods and sticks. The police initially interrogated the injured persons and also managed to get the names of other people.

Police had also recovered the service revolver and the identity card of the officer beside the video clips of the incident. The police had also questioned two personnel guards of the officer who should have been with him at the time the of attack. Soon after the killing, SP North, Sajjad Khaliq was shunted out as he had failed to respond on time. Officials said that after the killing, the body of police officer remain unattended for an hour and it was only in the morning that senior police officers came to know that DySP was lynched in the premises of the mosque and his body was dragged on the road.

