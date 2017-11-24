Dyal Singh Evening College: Name change bid to create communal disharmony, says Sukhbir

Hard to understand the rationale, says Sukhbir Singh Badal Hard to understand the rationale, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and “nip an attempt to create communal disharmony by some mischievous elements, who want to rename the Dyal Singh (Evening) College, Delhi, as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya”.

In a letter, Badal said, “The entirely needless and dangerous controversy over the renaming of Dyal Singh College, named after nation builder Dyal Singh Majithia, would only bring a bad name to the country’s democratic and secular society”. He said there are “countless institutions in the country being run in the name of Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and others, and no one could think of replacing these names with Vande Mataram even though one could stretch logic mischievously to justify this step”.

“It would be hard to understand the rationale or the mindset behind such moves ,” he said. Badal said Dyal Singh was a great philanthropist — a patriot who had willed his estate in 1895 for the establishment of an educational trust.

Badal said an unnecessary controversy was being created around the sacred expression of “Vande Mataram”, which, he said, evoked spontaneous, emotional and patriotic fervour in the minds of every Indian, and it must be kept beyond the realm of petty political controversies.

“Already passions have begun to be aroused along sectarian lines. This needs to be nipped in the bud,” he wrote.

The college’s Governing Body recently decided that Dyal Singh (Evening) College would be called Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya once it is converted to a morning college. Since Dyal Singh (Morning) College already exists, Dyal Singh (Evening) College — set up in 1958 and the first evening college in Delhi University — will have to be renamed.

