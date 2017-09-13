Dwelling Units: CHB invites applications for leasehold to freehold conversion

Conversion rates of leasehold properties into freehold are yet to be announced and it is expected that conversion prices will be decided as per the collector rates of different types of properties. Conversion rates of leasehold properties into freehold are yet to be announced and it is expected that conversion prices will be decided as per the collector rates of different types of properties.

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board (CHB) has invited applications from allottees and authorised occupants of various dwelling units who wish to convert their dwelling units from leasehold to freehold. Last month, the Chandigarh Administration finally allowed conversions from leasehold to freehold basis after the intervention of the Member of Parliament Kirron Kher.

The CHB said in a statement Tuesday, “If the applicants have already applied for conversion in the past and their cases are pending, they need not submit a fresh application, but they shall give an affidavit stating whether the facts and contents of the applications submitted earlier, have changed or not and whether they fulfill all the requirements of the Chandigarh Conversion of Residential Lease-hold land tenure into Free hold land Tenure Rules, 1996.”

The board will be scrutinising and processing such applications and the documents submitted by the applicants, and approval shall be accorded by CHB in such cases.

“As soon as rates are notified by Chandigarh Administration, these conversions shall be given the go ahead and be given legal effect on payment of notified rates,” it was stated.

Conversion rates of leasehold properties into freehold are yet to be announced and it is expected that conversion prices will be decided as per the collector rates of different types of properties. There are 50,000 such residential properties, which are in the form of housing societies and were constructed in the late ‘80s. The houses and flats situated in these societies are being used by the occupants on a leasehold basis.

A leasehold property can be occupied for a limited period, mostly for 99 years, and the actual ownership remains with the UT Administration but in the freehold, the owner is free to utilise it for any purpose.

Earlier, the concept of conversion of leasehold into freehold was being used in Chandigarh and the conversion prices were very low.

However, the practice was stopped by the then UT Administrator Shivraj Patil in 2013.

