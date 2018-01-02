Dutch tourist dies after falling off train

A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died Tuesday after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district after realising that he had boarded a wrong train, police said. Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train, they said.

Johannes suffered fatal head injuries, SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt. Both the tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur yesterday and had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi. The matter has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem, he added.

