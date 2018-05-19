Dutch PM Mark Rutte to visit India on May 24-25

The Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte during his last visit to India in 2015 (Express PhotosPradip Das/File) The Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte during his last visit to India in 2015 (Express PhotosPradip Das/File)

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will visit India on May 24 and 25 with an aim to boost economic and political cooperation between the two countries. Rutte’s visit comes within a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the European nation. It will be Rutte’s second visit to India since June 2015 but the first after being reelected Prime Minister in 2017.

“The visit is expected to boost the economic and political cooperation between India and the Netherlands,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday.

It said Rutte would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising deputy prime minister, minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, minister for infrastructure and water management, and minister for medical care.

In addition, about 231 business delegates representing 130 firms had registered to join the trade mission accompanying Rutte, the MEA stated. Besides the official engagements in Delhi, Rutte is likely to visit Bengaluru.

