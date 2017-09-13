DUSU results: Students reposed faith in Congress ideology, says Rahul Gandhi after NSUI’s win

Students of Miranda House in North Campus of Delhi University cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Students of Miranda House in North Campus of Delhi University cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

In a major comeback in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, Congress-backed student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) won the top two posts of president and vice-president on Wednesday. Rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) bagged the posts of secretary and joint secretary. Last year, ABVP had grabbed all the four posts.

As soon as the results were declared, Congress leaders were quick to declare NSUI’s victory as a sign of revival for the party. While congratulating NSUI, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi thanked DU students for “reposing faith in Congress’ ideology”.

Congratulations @nsui on a stellar performance & Pres win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology #NSUIWinsDUhttp://t.co/amUF6owutt — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 13, 2017

Congress MLA Randeep S Surjewala termed the victory as a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he outlined the priorities of the youths.

#NSUIwinsDU

‘Youth for Change’ sweeps Delhi University.

Wake up call for PM Modi. Young demand employment, opportunities & freedom. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 13, 2017

Congress MP from Gujarat Ahmed Patel, too, congratulated NSUI.

Many congratulations to the @nsui President & his team for the terrific performance in the DUSU elections — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) September 13, 2017

Started in 1954, students from 50 Delhi University colleges vote to elect office bearers to the positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the polls held on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd