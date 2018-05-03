Over 70 killed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh dust storms, toll likely to rise; relief operation underway

Dust storm accompanied by rain also hit Chandigarh and its surrounding areas in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bringing down the temperature. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Dust storm accompanied by rain also hit Chandigarh and its surrounding areas in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bringing down the temperature. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

As many as 72 people were killed and more than 130 others injured in the high-intensity dust storm that wreaked havoc in several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday night. Several houses collapsed and trees were uprooted in the storm and thundershowers which further resulted in power failure. While around 45 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, the toll in Rajasthan stands at 27 as of now.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra district was worst hit by the storm and accounted for 36 deaths alone, an official said. Besides Agra, the other affected districts were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

While three persons were killed in Bijnor, two died in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao districts, the official said. LIVE UPDATES

Taking note of the losses caused by the storm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all officers concerned to personally monitor relief work in the areas and provide medical aid to those affected. He also warned of strict action against those showing laxity.

“Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has spoken to Commissioner Agra division and directed him that relief be distributed by the evening and senior officers visit the injured in hospitals,” Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Awasthi said. “We have sought a detailed report from the affected districts,” the commissioner added.

The meteorological centre in the state has warned of gusty winds accompanied with thundershowers in several districts till May 5. “Rain, thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over the state,” the statement released by the centre said.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, as many as 27 people were killed and 100 were injured in the disaster overnight. “So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar. The squall was reported mainly in three districts,” Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera said.

Two of those killed in Dholpur were from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. “A few are undergoing primary treatment while others were discharged. One critical patient from Dholpur was referred to Jaipur,” he said.

The official also sought a detailed status report on the situation even as relief teams have been pressed into services to clear the debris and restore power supply in the affected areas. He said contigency funds have been released for rehabilitation purposes to the respective district administrations. He added that Rs 4 lakh will be given to family members of deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those sustaining 60 per cent injuries and Rs 60,000 to those with 40 to 50 per cent injuries.

While expressing condolences to the families affected, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said authorities have been directed to ensure all possible help to the victims. “Condolence for families who lost their loved ones,” she posted on Twitter.

Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) May 3, 2018

PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Karnataka today, also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,” he tweeted.

“Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, quoting Modi.

Heavy rain in New Delhi bring respite from heat

Meanwhile, residents of the national capital heaved a sigh of relief as heavy downpour brought down the mercury levels by almost 14 degrees on Wednesday night. The Met recorded a 13.4 mm rains around 7.30 pm in Safdarjung (the average of Delhi) and 2.8 mm in Palam. “Gurgaon saw heavy rains as compared to Delhi and Noida, but almost every place in Delhi received rainfall, which bought the temperatures down,” a Met official said.

“The weather is good, there was slight congestion from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar, but it’s fine, the rain is after all big relief,” said Alok Kaushik, a banker based in Delhi.

“The rains was a great surprise though suddenly the Connaught Place became more crowded because people took shelter in corridors. The rains stayed for almost half an hour, which was sort of need of the hour,” said Ankita Sharma, a homemaker from Delhi.

Heavy downpour brings Chandigarh traffic to a halt

A high-velocity dust storm accompanied with thundershowers hit Chandigarh and its surrounding areas, thereby bringing down the temperature on Wednesday afternoon. Vehicular movement was affected after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Punjab, including Zirakpur, Patiala, Muktsar, Rajpura and Ludhiana.

(With agency inputs)

