Duronto Express coaches get separated from engine; none hurt

People looking at the engine of Mumbai-bound Duronto Express train which accidently got seperated from its coaches at Vedchhi near Navsari on Wednesday morning. (Source: PTI) People looking at the engine of Mumbai-bound Duronto Express train which accidently got seperated from its coaches at Vedchhi near Navsari on Wednesday morning. (Source: PTI)

Passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai Duronto Express had a narrow escape when its engine got separated from the train near Vedchhi railway station in Navsari district of Gujarat, a railway official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the central buffer coupling (CBC) that attaches coaches and the engine, snapped minutes after its departure from Vedchhi, station manager at Vedchhi, Prakash C Meena told media.

“There was no report of any injury to any passenger and all were safe. After separation, the engine travelled for about 400 to 500 metres and stopped as the driver realised about the coaches getting separated,” he said. Meena said he also communicated to the driver after seeing the separated coaches.

The coaches had also come to halt due to application of automatic brakes, he said. The engine was moved back to the station after some time and the CBC was attached with the coaches. The train then left Vedchhi for its onward journey after about 30 minutes, Meena said.

