Durgapur civic poll: BJP calls for deployment of central forces

Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

The state BJP on Wednesday held a demonstration outside the West Bengal State Election Commission, demanding deployment of central paramilitary forces for the August 13 civic polls. Elections for Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Dhupguri Municipality, Buniadpur Municipality, Coopers’ Camp Notified Area, Nalhati Municipality, Panskura Municipality and Haldia Municipality in East Midnapore will be held on August 13. Besides this, by-elections will be held in two wards — Champdani Municipality (ward 12) and Jhargram Municipality (ward 7).

Addressing party workers outside the State Election Commission, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the commission has failed to discharge its constitutional duty.

“In the previous civic polls, people of Bengal have witnessed how elections were held. A reign of terror was unleashed by the ruling party. Come this Sunday, civic polls will be held again and the State Election Commission will conduct the polls with the help of state police. It has failed to discharge its constitutional duty. We want the deployment of central forces to hold civic polls in a free and fair manner,” Ghosh said.

Later, a three-member state BJP delegation submitted a deputation to State Election Commissioner A K Singh, asking to check poll violence and take necessary steps to deploy central forces.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App