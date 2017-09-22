Durga idol immersion row: West Bengal govt will not challenge Calcutta HC’s order

An idol of the Goddess Durga being carried to a pandal ahead of upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. (PTI Photo) An idol of the Goddess Durga being carried to a pandal ahead of upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

A day after the Calcutta High Court overruled the West Bengal government’s order prohibiting immersion of Durga idols on account of Muharram, the state government on Friday said it will not be appealing against the court’s order, reported news agency ANI. On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court allowed the immersion of Durga idols without any restrictions until midnight on all days from Vijayadashami on September 30, including Muharram the next day. It also also told police to specify separate routes for the immersion of Durga idols and tazias and ensure that such routes do not overlap each other”.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwari and Justice Harish Tandon had stated that no case has been made out “for coming to the conclusion that there is or there was possibility of any untoward incident or that any such incident was there in the past”.

Shortly after the government’s decision to not appeal against the court’s order, West Bengal Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya on Friday told ANI that permission on Durga idol immersion will be granted depending on the circumstances and situation.

Meanwhile, Kolkata DGP said today that they’ve got inputs that crowd from outside can create problems during Durga idol immersion and that they are ready with the force to maintain peace and order. “Have an input that some ppl from outside will try to create problems.We are ready to face any situation,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Considering court’s order as an appeal to maintain order and peace, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had said, “It is not a judgement in favour or against anybody. It is, in fact, an appeal to the people of West Bengal to maintain peace and cooperate with each other.” “There is no question of any tension…We all owe a duty towards both the communities to ensure that the religious occasions are observed peacefully,” he added in a quote to PTI.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said no one could tell her what to do. “Someone can slit my throat, but no one can tell me what to do. I will do what I can to keep peace,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying. Read full story

The notification issued by her government earlier this week banning immersion of idols beyond 10 pm on September 30, the last day of the festival, and October 1 had sparked a controversy in the state and the BJP accused the chief minister of indulging in appeasement politics.

