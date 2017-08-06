Duo flying down to Chennai from Delhi to snatch chains nabbed

Representational Image Representational Image

Two youths, part of a three member gang who used to fly down here from New Delhi, snatch chains from women and then fly back to the national capital,have been arrested and 25 sovereigns of jewellery recovered from them, police said on Sunday. The gang are also wanted in several cases in other cities, they said.

Joint Commissioner, East (Law and Order), S Manoharan said special teams were formed to nab the gang following a spate of chain snatching incidents in the city. Their modus operandi was to arrive here by flight, purchase used motorcycles by producing fake documents and then target women in isolated areas or places which do not have surveillance cameras, he told reporters here.

They were arrested after police scanned CCTV footage from a bakery shop, he said, adding 25 sovereign of gold jewellery was recovered from them. The commissioner said another special team was now in New Delhi to nab the other three gang members.

