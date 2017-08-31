Dumping of waste: Madras HC directs collector to file affidavit

It was found that the land owner had leased out a portion of his land to one Abdul Ali of Podanur and both of them were involved in transportation of harmful materials like medical and other wastes, he alleged. It was found that the land owner had leased out a portion of his land to one Abdul Ali of Podanur and both of them were involved in transportation of harmful materials like medical and other wastes, he alleged.

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Coimbatore collector to file an affidavit with regard to his statement that all waste being dumped on private land in the district would be sent back to the place from where it has come. Justice N. Kirubakaran had yesterday directed the collector to appear in court today in connection with the dumping of waste from neighbouring Kerala at a private property in the district without approval.

As per the order, the collector appeared before Justice V. Parthiban as Justice Kirubakaran was on leave. The judge then directed the collector to file the submission made by him as an affidavit and adjourned the matter to Monday. The matter relates to a petition from one S Ramaswamy of Chettypalayam, Coimbatore Taluk, who submitted that plastic sacks were frequently dumped on a vacant land adjacent to his residence.

It was found that the land owner had leased out a portion of his land to one Abdul Ali of Podanur and both of them were involved in transportation of harmful materials like medical and other wastes, he alleged. No approval was obtained from authorities for the purpose of dumping the waste, he submitted.

A representation was handed over to the Tehsildar (revenue official) seeking immediate action. It was also brought to the notice of the executive officer, Chettipalayam Town Panchayat. The tehsildar directed the land owner and the lease holder to stop the illegal act of dumping of harmful materials failing which they would be prosecuted under the provisions of CrPc.

As no further action was taken, the petitioner gave a representation to the collector who, he alleged, had not given proper response following which he moved the court.

