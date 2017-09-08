Dumping continues at Bhalswa; a colony, school suffer most

Trucks continue to ply the dusty, garbage-ridden route up the mountain of waste in Bhalswa landfill, days after North MCD shut it down. From a distance, a number of small fires dot the infamous landfill; the smoke travelling to the colonies that surround it. “SDMC west zone garbage (Rajouri Garden) and North zone (City, SP, Narela and Karol Bagh) were being dumped here and amounted to approximately 3,000 metric tonnes of waste daily. Since the Ghazipur incident, SDMC west zone waste has stopped coming here. But even then, we are getting 1,800-2,000 metric tonnes of waste daily,” said an official at the landfill.

Standing tall at a dangerous 45 metres, Bhalswa landfill gets e-waste, industrial trash, garbage and medical waste, and is home to about a 100 waste-pickers. The ideal height, according to an official, should be 20 metres – one that the mound surpassed in 2003. “A Ghazipur-like incident is waiting to happen here…Bhalswa should have been shut down in 2007,” said a source.

Those who work there believe the only way forward to handle the garbage crisis is by setting up a waste-to-energy plant. “The 12 acres of compost plant at Bhalswa shut down in 2014… there is a proposal to turn that into an energy plant. It should happen at the earliest. Bhalswa is not a landfill anymore, it’s a ‘landhill’,” said an official.

A senior North MCD official said, “Until the corporation gets an alternate location to dump waste, we have no choice but to continue dumping the waste at Bhalswa. We are taking all possible precautions.”

Adjacent to the landfill is a rickety road that leads to Swami Shraddhanand Colony, from where the smoke emanating from the landfill can be seen through every window.

At the entrance of the colony is Shiksha Valley Public School. “Three out of five days, we make the children exercise inside their classrooms… the air outside is so bad. Most children have allergies. Our only hope is that this landfill shuts down,” said Sunaina, 33, office in-charge of the school.

Residents of the area complain of recurring diseases and infections. Property dealer Narayan, 65, said, “No one wants to live here… a 2BHK is given on rent for Rs 2,000 a month. Every household has a tuberculosis patient… in the summer, it’s worse. All the heat from the fires in the landfill enters our homes.”

North MCD mayor Preety Agarwal said, “We have told SDMC and the Azadpur Mandi not to dump their waste here. With regard to those who live at the site, who will be out of livelihood, we have some plans.”

