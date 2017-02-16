Two persons killed in illegal coal mine collapse

Two men were killed when an illegal coal mine collapsed at Lutiapahari in Dumka district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred when the victims were extracting coal from the illegal mine on a forest land, Superintendent of Police Mayur Patel said. The victims were identified as Rahman Ansari and Abul Hussain, both residents of Jamkandar village.

The bodies have been extracted from the debris and sent for post-mortem, he said.