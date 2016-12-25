‘Dukh Ki Baat’, PM Modi incompetent in fulfilling promises despite making tall claims: NCP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File/PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi File/PTI Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is in fact ‘Dukh Ki Baat’ and said that he is an expert in making speeches but incompetent in turning them into reality. “Leave aside ‘Mann Ki Baat’. ‘Dukh Ki Baat’ is that he is an expert in making speeches and incompetent in making them come true,” said NCP leader Majeed Memon. He further said that the Prime Minister’s radio address is just a political strategy.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s criticism of those questioning his government’s demonetisation drive, Memon said that false promises were made to the people and they were cheated, adding the ruling BJP will get a befitting reply in the upcoming elections. “When demonetisation was announced, the Prime Minister asked the people to tolerate the situation till 50 days. Now when the days are coming near, he took a U-turn and is saying it is not magic that everything will be normal in 50 days. This is wrong and he is cheating the people,” he said.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day thanked the nation for bearing the pain post demonetisation and said the people have given a befitting reply to those attempting to mislead them. “I congratulate the people for not only enduring the pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to mislead them,” Prime Minister Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

PM Modi said many people had written to him and some had praised the government’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. However, they have also spoken about the problems they faced due to demonetisation, he said.