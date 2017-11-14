Dudhwa National Park to install 450 cameras for tiger census

The national park opens to the public on November 15 and closes on June 15 every year. Representational Image. The national park opens to the public on November 15 and closes on June 15 every year. Representational Image.

The Dudhwa National Park, situated on the India-Nepal border, will install over 450 cameras at all identified areas with tiger movements for its biennial census of the big cat, an official said on Tuesday. The park, which will open its doors for the upcoming tourist season from Wednesday, will start the census in a couple of days, Mahavir Kaujlagi, Deputy Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said.

Apart from the Dudhwa field staff, experts of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will also be engaged in the counting job.

The counting of tigers will be held simultaneously in Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Sanctuary through the camera trap method, Kaujlagi said.

“For the purpose, around 450 cameras will be installed at all identified areas having movement of tigers. Stripes on every tiger are unique and distinct and thus play a key role in deciding their numbers in an area. After the two-month long counting exercise, the population of tigers in Dudhwa tiger reserve will be ascertained,” Kaujlagi said.

The national park opens to the public on November 15 and closes on June 15 every year.

Nearly 50 nature guides, equipped with sophisticated binoculars, will help tourists navigate the park, Kaujlagi said.

“Ten UP eco-tourism nine-seater vehicles and over two dozen Gypsies will be available to facilitate the tourists to enjoy the beauty of Dudhwa’s wildlife. Tourists who have their own vehicles with high ground clearance and safety norms may be allowed, subject to certain conditions,” Kaujlagi added.

The park is expecting 11 elephants from Karnataka within the next few days, to add to the 14 existing elephants.

The Dudhwa National Park is a national park in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, spread over an area of 490.3 square kilometre with a buffer zone of 190 square kilometres.

Nearly 400 species of birds, tigers, swamp deer, spotted deer, barking deer and long spans of Sal trees and greenery add to the pleasure and excitement of tourists.

