Second India-UAE conference on globalisation to be held in Dubai

The second India-UAE conference on globalisation will be held at Dubai on Monday with an aim to promote cooperation between the two countries. Organised by All India Management Association (AIMA), the conference will be attended by leading industry figures from both countries to discuss strategies to win in a fast-changing world.

Health care innovation will be among the subjects discussed during the conference themed as ‘Resetting Globalisation: Collaborating in a Fast Changing World’, the organisers said.

Disruptive technologies and new models of delivery are changing the economics and delivery of the health care industry, they said.

To remain leaders in health care delivery, Indian and the UAE health care providers need to offer the latest solutions while keeping health care affordable, the statement said.

The conference will bring together policy makers, CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors and senior managers from both India and the UAE to discuss strategies to promote cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.

A special plenary session will be addressed by Rekha Sethi, Director General AIMA, while the inaugural address will be delivered by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture & Knowledge Development, UAE.

