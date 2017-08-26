Dubai brothers in Hyderabad arrested for ‘fake’ marriage

Cyberabad Police on Thursday night arrested two brothers hailing from Dubai. While Salim Obaid Saeed Salman Al Zaabi, 52, was arrested for his ‘fake’ marriage to a 30-year-old woman on August 17, his brother was held for a marriage proposal to a minor. They intended to abandon their wives after the marriage, police said.

Salim paid Rs 70,000 to a marriage broker Mohammed Shafi for arranging the marriage which was done through a contract that enabled Salim to abandon the woman and leave the country a few days after marriage. Shafi paid Rs 40,000 to the woman’s family in Mailardevpally and kept Rs 30,000 for himself. The marriage was solemnised by qazi Habib Ali, who was paid Rs 10,000 and knew the marriage was fake.

On August 20, Salim summoned his brother Ibrahim Obaid to Hyderabad. Ibrahim asked Shafi to find a young girl, preferably a teenage bride, after which Shafi contacted the family of a 16-year-old, telling them that a rich sheikh from Dubai wants to marry her, officials said.

Inspector P Jagdeeshwar of Mailardevpally Police Station said that they were informed about the proposed fake marriage. “We got a tip-off about this marriage proposal for the minor and conducted a raid. The first marriage was a fake and the second marriage would have also been like that. We arrested the two brothers, the broker and qazi,’’ Jagdeeshwar said.

After questioning them, police found that the brothers had no intention of taking their wives with them to Dubai, and intended to divorce them through instant triple talaq. “They came here to just fulfill their sexual desires, and that was the purpose of the fake marriage,’’ an official said.

