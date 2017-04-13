DU student kills herself; boyfriend used ‘caste slurs’

The woman, a first-year student of commerce, had been in a troubled relationship for the last three months, and left a three-page suicide note blaming her boyfriend for her death, police said. The woman, a first-year student of commerce, had been in a troubled relationship for the last three months, and left a three-page suicide note blaming her boyfriend for her death, police said.

After visiting two police stations in one week, a 21-year-old Delhi University student committed suicide on Sunday evening by hanging herself, allegedly because her boyfriend dumped her and used caste-based slurs against her when she expressed a desire for marriage.

Based on the note, the North District police station has registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC sections 306 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The woman’s family told The Indian Express that the relationship had been under strain of late, and the man had left for his hometown, Patna, in December last year.

Confirming that the woman had left a suicide note, DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said, “Our teams have gone to Patna to arrest the accused.”

Police said the woman and her boyfriend entered into a relationship three years ago after meeting at Gud Mandi, which comes under Model Town police station.

The woman’s 32-year-old brother alleged that the accused had “sexually exploited” his sister. “When she asked him to marry her, he threatened her,” the brother alleged.

According to the brother, the woman wrote in her suicide note that once she told the accused about her caste, “he started ignoring her and used caste-based slurs”.

The family claimed that the woman eventually went to Roop Nagar police station to complain against the accused, but did not get help at first.

Eventually, the woman and her brother were referred to Model Town police station, where they filed a complaint alleging “sexual exploitation”. DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We have registered a case of rape based on the complaint.”

The woman’s brother, in Madhya Pradesh for her last rites, said they even tried speaking to the man’s family.

“We wanted a way out, but my sister was broken. Even when she spoke to the man a few days before she hanged herself, she said she could make out he was fooling her. We were very disturbed and went to the police,” the brother alleged.

