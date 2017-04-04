Saibaba, five others challenge verdict

Prof GN Saibaba. (File Photo) Prof GN Saibaba. (File Photo)

Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and five others, convicted by the Gadchiroli district and sessions court last month for having links with Maoists, have challenged the verdict before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court.

A plea was filed by them before a bench comprising Justice Bhushan Dharmadikari and Justice Vinay Deshpande on Monday. It is likely to come up for hearing on April 5.

While Saibaba, Prashant Rahi, Hem Mishra, Mahesh Tirki and Pandu Narote were given life term, Vijay Tirki was handed 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

