DU professor injured in violence hospitalised

The decision was taken at a staff council meeting today three days after the college became a battleground for the members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA. (File Photo) The decision was taken at a staff council meeting today three days after the college became a battleground for the members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA. (File Photo)

Delhi University teacher Prasanta Chakravarty, who was was roughed up during the recent North Campus clashes, has been hospitalised due to severe abdominal pain as a result of internal injuries. “Passed out with shooting abdominal pain, at Fortis Noida emergency,” he posted on Facebook.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said he has been diagnosed with deep bruises and “concealed spasms” on the right kidney and his spine muscles have also suffered serious injuries.

Chakravarty, an associate professor with DU, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be “some kind of mercenaries” and not students.

He had alleged the involvement of outsiders in the violence between student groups ABVP and AISA.