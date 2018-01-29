Accident or suicide? DSP shoots himself during students’ protest in Punjab

Sandhu was rushed to Faridkot medical college where he was declared brought dead. (Representational) Sandhu was rushed to Faridkot medical college where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jaitu in Punjab’s Faridabad district, Harjinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly shot himself on Monday afternoon, during a students’ protest in the regional centre of Punjabi University in Patiala. Sandhu was rushed to Faridkot medical college where he was declared brought dead. An investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether it was a case of accidental fire, police said.

The incident took place when a group of students under the banner of Punjab Students Union (PSU) were protesting against the alleged thrashing of a couple of students a few days back. While the leaders of PSU were giving speeches, another local leader of college – Rahul, came on the spot and started clashing with the students. When DSP Sandhu tried to pacify the protesters, the students started levelling allegations against the police department. While the students continued their speeches, Sandhu took out his service revolver and allegedly killed himself by shooting at his temple.

Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, IG Bathinda range confirmed the incident and said, “DSP shot himself dead amid the allegations. He was an honest and hardworking officer and had worked hard in solving many cases in Jaitu in the recent past. We are in deep shock after this incident. He was perfectly fit and was not under any kind of medication.”

