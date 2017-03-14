DSP arrested for allowing ‘illegal’ construction around Dal lake

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested on Tuesday by the State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) for allegedly allowing illegal construction around the scenic Dal lake in Srinagar and accumulation of disproportionate assets. “The SVO arrested Shah Sikander Khan, the then enforcement officer of Lake and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), from Jammu,” Director SVO Muneer Khan said.

Shah is presently posted as DSP of 13th battalion of 13th Armed Police at Humhama (Kashmir), he said. As the enforcement officer, he allegedly allowed illegal construction in Dal lake and peripheral areas in the Srinagar city, the officer said. Muneer said a case was registered by SVO in 2015 against the accused officer. Two more cases in 2015 pertaining to alleged abuse of official position and accumulation of disproportionate assets are also registered against him, he said. Investigation in all the three cases against the accused is going on, Muneer added.

