‘Drunk’ woman throws boiling oil over husband after quarrel, arrested

A woman allegedly threw boiling oil on her husband while he was asleep, after celebrating her birthday in Wanavdi on Saturday night. The man, identified as Bharat Arjunram Shersia (26), a resident of Chembur in Mumbai, lodged a complaint in this case at Wanavdi police station. Police have arrested the woman, Jaya (38), a resident of Wanavdi, in the case. Jaya surrendered before Wanavdi police after the incident took place. Investigation by the police revealed that Jaya is a native of Amravati and works as a salesperson with a private firm in Pune. She sought divorce from her first husband a few years ago. Later, she happened to meet Bharat during a Pune-Mumbai train journey in 2011. The couple fell in love and registered their marriage.

Bharat works with a mobile store in Mumbai and keeps coming to Pune a couple of times every month to meet his wife. Police said that he came to Pune to celebrate Jaya’s birthday on Saturday. The couple went for shopping and dinner at a hotel in the city. Later, they decided to have a drink at Jaya’s house in Wanavdi. Police said that the couple entered into a quarrel under the influence of alcohol. After some time, Bharat went to sleep, but an upset Jaya allegedly heated the oil in the kitchen and poured it over Bharat, who woke up and ran out of the house, crying for help.

After nobody came to help him, he took an auto-rickshaw and came to a hospital for treatment. He has received about 15 per cent burns on his back, abdomen and legs. Meanwhile, a repentant Jaya herself went to the police station and informed the police about the incident, asking them to arrest her. Police said that Jaya was inebriated when she came. Police have arrested Jaya under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bharat was admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment.

