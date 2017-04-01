‘Drunk’ man stabs three children, one dies

Suspecting his wife of being indulged in an extra-marital affair, a man in an inebriated condition allegedly stabbed three kids with a knife in their sleep at his rented accommodation in Khanna’s Kartar Nagar area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

While one child died on the spot, the other two have been admitted in a hospital and are said to be critical. The wife, Seeta Devi, who suffered injuries while trying to rescue the children, is also admitted in the hospital.

Police said that the accused Subhash Mandal (28) suspected his wife of having an extra marital affair and told her that the three children does not belong to him.

The family was living in extreme poverty as Mandal was unemployed. When his wife asked him to start working and arrange some food for the children Thursday night, a heated argument ensued and later he attacked the three children.

According to the wife, Mandal refused to work to feed the children arguing that ‘he is not their father.’

Jagdish Raj, SHO Khanna city informed that Mandal has been arrested and an FIR under murder and attempt to murder has been filed at the police station.

