Drunk man assaults cop; FIR registered

A businessman was on Sunday booked for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at New Delhi, police said.

According to police, the Kailash Colony-based businessman, who was in an inebriated condition, got into a brawl with the security staff of a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi in the wee hours after he was denied entry as the hotel was closed.

A PCR call was made and the suspect was taken to the RML hospital for examination by the police.

The man accused the police of failing to take action against the hotel staff and assaulted sub-inspector Kuldeep Yadav at the hospital, police said.

A case has been registered in this regard at North Avenue police station against the businessman, they said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

The police has sought the CCTV footage of the incident from the hotel authorities, they said, adding further investigation was on.

