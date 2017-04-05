Drunk driving causes just 1.5% of all accidents: NCRB data

Police checking during drunken drive naka. Police checking during drunken drive naka.

As pub and liquor vend owners across the country protest the Supreme Court order shuttering establishments selling and serving liquor near highways, here is an important statistic: drunk driving accounts for just 1.5per cent of all road accidents in the country, according to latest data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The most common cause of accidents on India’s roads is “overspeeding”, which accounted for over 43 per cent of all accidents in 2015, the last year for which NCRB data is available. “Reckless driving”, which included offences such as lane-changing and overtaking wrongly, came next — accounting for over 31per cent of accidents.

Weather conditions (3.7 per cent) and mechanical defects (1.7 per cent) led to more accidents than drunk driving in 2015.

However, accidents due to drunk driving have the highest fatality rate among all accidents, the NCRB data showed. Some 42 per cent of drunk driving victims ended up dead in 2015 — this was a far higher rate than that of speeding accidents and reckless driving accidents, where the fatality rates were 30 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. The fatality rate in accidents due to bad weather was 36 per cent, according to the data.

The Supreme Court on March 31 reiterated its December 15, 2016 order to shut down, by April 1, establishments selling and serving liquor within 500 metres of national and state highways, but relaxed the distance to 220 m for cities, towns and municipal areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

