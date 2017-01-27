‘Drunk’ doctor held in Bihar for trying to hoist Tricolour

THE Bihar police on Thursday arrested a doctor for trying to hoist the Tricolour in an inebriated condition. A medical examination confirmed that the doctor was drunk while he was unfurling the flag at a healthcare centre in Bihar’s Aurangabad.

Dr Talkeshwar Singh, who is in charge of the healthcare centre was arrested after some villagers complained that he was drunk. He faltered while hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Arvind Kumar, a police officer said, “As soon as we received a complaint, we visited the village and found the doctor drunk. We took him to Rafiganj PHC for a medical examination which confirmed he was drunk.”

However, Dr Singh denied the police claims. He insisted that he did not test positive for drinking.