Hyderabad drugs racket: Telugu actor Pallapollu Navdeep appears before SIT

Telugu actor Pallapollu Navdeep quizzed by the SIT. Telugu actor Pallapollu Navdeep quizzed by the SIT.

Telugu actor Pallapollu Navdeep appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) of the Telangana government on Monday. He has been linked with a high-end drugs racket that was busted on July 2. According to a PTI report, the SIT officials informed that actresses Charmee Kaur and Mumaith Kaur would also be appearing before the probe team.

Nearly 12 people, including actors from the Telugu film industry, have been summoned in connection with the racket. Navdeep was the third actor, after Tarun Kumar and P Subba Raju, to appear before SIT officials. A notice under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been issued to all of them. The racket was involved in supplying high-end drugs such as LSD and MDMA in and around Hyderabad.

According to an official, drugs were delivered to the clients through the ‘Darknet’ (a restricted online network frequently used in illegal activities). The racketeers used to deliver it by couriers. Names of some Telugu film personalities came out during the interrogation of those arrested. Samples of blood, hair and nail were also collected.

Noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and character actor P Subba Raju have been questioned by the SIT.

US citizen Dundu Anish, a former aerospace engineer who has worked with the NASA, and seven engineering graduates employed with multi- national companies in Hyderabad have been arrested so far.

Navdeep has worked in Telugu films like ‘Jai’, ‘Arya 2’ and ‘Dhruva’. He has also acted in a few Tamil films.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd