Heroin worth Rs 22.50 lakh seized in Mizoram since Monday

Mizoram police officials have seized 645 grams of heroin worth over Rs 22 lakh during raids in two districts since Monday. About 350 grams of heroin was seized from Keitum in Serchipp district last night and two Myanmarese nationals were arrested in this connection, the police said. The contraband was worth around Rs 12.50 lakh in the local market, the police said. The police officials also seized 295 grams of heroin, worth about Rs 10 lakh, from Mamit district bordering Tripura on Monday night, the police said.

Two persons of New Eden village were arrested in this connection.

The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

