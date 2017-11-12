Two Nigerians held with ganja

The duo was booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as Foreigners Act as they were allegedly found without valid documents. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The duo was booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as Foreigners Act as they were allegedly found without valid documents. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Goa Police have arrested two Nigerian men for allegedly possessing marijuana worth Rs 15,000 from the tourism village of Calangute. The duo, identified as Mikel Okoro (32) and Adeleke Khalid (38) were also booked under Foreigners Act after they were found to be staying in Goa without valid documents. “The information was received about the two Nigerian persons coming to a shack on Candolim beach with drugs for selling. Accordingly, a team was formed and a raid was conducted,” Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

They were produced before a court on Sunday which remanded them in judicial custody.

