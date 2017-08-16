Drugs found at 2 Goa shacks, owners held

Curlies owner Edwin Nunes and Club Nyex owner Rohan Shetty have been arrested under Section 25 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said SP (North Goa) Chandan Choudhury. Curlies owner Edwin Nunes and Club Nyex owner Rohan Shetty have been arrested under Section 25 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said SP (North Goa) Chandan Choudhury.

The police on Tuesday arrested the owners of popular Goa shacks, Curlies and Club Nyex, after drugs were found on waiters and customers during surprise raids. Curlies had last been probed in connection with the Scarlett Keeling murder case.

The raids follow the death of two youngsters — Pravin Surendran from Tamil Nadu and Nidam Abdulla from Kerala — at separate rave parties. Soon after the deaths, the state government had announced a crackdown on rave parties and issued new deadlines for all late night events.

Early on Tuesday morning, Parrikar also spoke on the drug menace at the Independence Day programme. “Rave parties on beaches or remote areas should be totally stopped,” he said.

In the monsoon session of the Assembly too, Parrikar had given away statistics of the crime as he confirmed 161 cases registered since 2015 till date. To a question raised in the Assembly, he said, “To create a strong deterrent impact against the drug activities, the drug-prone areas are kept under continuous surveillance. The Bar/Restaurants and Shacks along the drug-prone belt are subjected to surprise checks.”

