Drug supply lines choked to a great extent, Punjab government tells High Court

THE APPOINTMENT of drug abuse prevention officers at the village level, creation of a buddy system in educational institutions are some of the steps suggested by the recently constituted Special Task Force in a report to the Punjab government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was told on Monday. The government, during the resumed hearing of a case on drugs in the High Court, claimed that it has been able to choke the supply lines of illicit drugs to a “great extent” with the help of the STF and the anti drugs-team has submitted a comprehensive report, containing recommendations for effective tackling of the problem.

A Punjab government counsel told a division bench of the High Court that recommendations include deployment of drug abuse prevention officers at the village level. And, STF has suggested thta the officers could be from the general public.

Another recommendation of the STF is the initiation of a “buddy system” in educational institutes where students can help each other overcome the drug problem. The report submitted by the STF is likely to be considered by the government in the next few weeks for a final decision. The HC has asked the government to furnish details about the steps taken during the next hearing.

Assistant Solicitor General Chettan Mittal, told the court that a first-of-its-kind meeting took place between the Border Security Force and STF in July and it is for the first time that a meeting of such magnitude has taken place to evolve steps to tackle the mutual concerns related to drugs along the Indo-Pak border.

The HC division bench suggested that such meetings should be institutionalised and held at regular intervals. Following a suggestion from one of the parties in the case that other agencies like Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs be also included in the multi-agency meeting, the HC asked BSF to take it under consideration for effective coordination. The Punjab government also told the court that it has asked the Government Medical College, Patiala, to conduct a study to find out why addicts prefer to go to private de-addiction centres instead of those run by the government.

List of cases sought

The HC bench has asked Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh to furnish a district-wise list of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act since last year and the information on total recovery and the number of cases in which challans have been filed till date.

